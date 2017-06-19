× Residents stepping up as concerns over park equipment and limited city resources, continues

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A group of New Castle residents have stepped up over the last two weeks, saying they’re willing to donate their time and tools to make some of the city’s parks safe again.

In the meantime, they’re asking the city to make an effort to hold up its end of the bargain after removing equipment some felt was dangerous.

“I heard a commitment to return equipment,” said Alan Leduc during public comment at Monday’s parks board meeting . “I didn’t hear a date or a timeframe Is that next year, two years from now?”

Mayor Greg York says it’s difficult to keep up with vandals, who strike frequently at city parks and cemeteries.

“It’s hard to keep up with stupidity,” said York.

He’s asking people to step up and report problems as soon as they see them and continue until they’re fixed.

“They can call me personally,” said York. “They can come to park board meetings. It’s an open door policy.”

The parks board does now have a foundation to raise money for the local parks.

At the board meeting, they also made it clear they do support groups of volunteers working to repaint, mulch or help with repairs at local parks. The mayor pledged to provide the paint.

If you want to volunteer, contact Alan Leduc at alan.leduc@gmail.com.