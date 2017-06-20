× Best day of the week! Hotter, unsettled days to return soon.

Skies are clear and temperatures are wonderful to begin this Tuesday! This will be the best day of the week, as the day stays dry with comfortable readings throughout the afternoon. Any rain chances will be limited and mainly for the evening and overnight hours, as another wave slips through the state.

Summer arrives at 12:24 am tomorrow and right on cue warmer weather is to build in. Wednesday will bring more sunshine and dry time, while dew points begin to climb. So, not only will it be warmer but also a tad muggier! Plenty of dry time will be with us through the Thursday before stormy weather invades on Friday to begin the weekend! Here is your updated extended forecast: