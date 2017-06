× Boone County house fire kills at least 1 person

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in Boone County.

First responders were called to the scene on US 421 between SR 32 and County Road 100 N around 7:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials confirm to FOX59 that at least one person was killed in the blaze.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.