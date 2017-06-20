× Butler’s Jordan adds Jeff Meyer to staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jeff Meyer is returning to Butler as an assistant coach on new Butler head coach LaVall Jordan’s staff.

Meyer previously worked at Butler from 2001-04 under Todd Lickliter, working with Jordan during the 2003-04 season. The pair then worked together again for six seasons on John Belein’s coaching staff at Michigan.

“Jeff has been a mentor to me for many years and is a dear friend,” said Jordan. “Jeff appreciates what makes Butler special and brings a resume as a strong recruiter and developer of talent. Having him one seat down from me on the bench will have a profound impact on our program.”

“The stars really aligned on this opportunity,” Meyer said. “LaVall is a trusted friend and a gifted basketball coach. I have great memories of our time at Butler and have continued to cheer for this program from afar. I have tremendous energy and great passion to help LaVall put his stamp on Butler basketball.”

Meyer’s been a college coach for 38 years. 16 of those seasons were as head coach at Liberty. He’s helped his teams win 735 games and earn 15 NCAA Tournament berths.

He also coached at Indiana for two seasons under Kelvin Sampson and Dan Dakich. He made headlines with Tom Crean in 2013 after the then Hoosiers’ head coach confronted Meyer about his time in Bloomington after Indiana clinched the outright Big Ten title in Ann Arbor.

Meyer is a native Reynolds, Ind. and a 1976 graduate of Taylor University.