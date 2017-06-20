× Confusion over calculators means some students will have to retake part of ISTEP+ test

ROCHESTER, Ind. – Some Rochester students will have to retake part of their ISTEP+ test after using a calculator on a non-calculator part of the mathematics assessment.

The Rochester School Corporation contacted the Indiana Department of Education after realizing the error. Some students used a calculator because the district received inaccurate guidance from the test vendor. While some teachers caught the error, others didn’t. The issue arose at numerous school districts around the state, the department said.

The department attributed the problem to Pearson, the test vendor:

Rochester School Corporation has been cooperative, and was one of the first schools to identify and work with the DOE to address this problem. Superintendent Jana Vance and the staff have devoted hours to helping the State hold Pearson, the testing company responsible for the role it played in causing these problems for thousands of Indiana students.

The issue affected about 700 students at the elementary, middle and high schools in Rochester. Students without an accommodation allowing the use of a calculator will have the results of that portion of the test labeled as “undetermined.” State education officials said requirements from the U.S. Department of Education mean the rest results must be invalidated. The score will be noted as “UND” on the results.

Sophomore students affected by the problem will have to retake that part of the test before so they can graduate. The district will offer several chances for those students to do so.

The invalidated test results could affect the school’s accountability grade, the department said. State education officials are working with the district in hopes of minimizing the impact.

The Department of Education provided the following guidelines for the district: