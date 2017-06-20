IMPD officer gives car seat to fellow mother so child can be transported safely

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis police officer is being praised for helping out a fellow mother.

Just after 2:30 a.m. earlier this month, Officer Jade Pierson of IMPD’s North District was on call with Officer Tiffany Rand when they reportedly noticed the mom did not have a car seat for her child.

As luck would have it, Officer Pierson had a spare child seat in her personal car left at roll call.

She went and retrieved the seat and gave it to the mother so she could safely belt her child into her vehicle.

“This is another example of IMPD officers going above and beyond for the community they serve, in the greatest city…the City of Indianapolis!” said IMPD in a Facebook post. “Excellent work Officer Pierson!”