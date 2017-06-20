IMPD searching for white utility truck after hit-and-run crash that pinned woman against car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police released new information about a hit-and-run crash in which a woman was pinned next to a car.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on June 7, according to IMPD. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South East Street in response to reports that a pedestrian had been struck. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman who’d been hit by a passing vehicle.

The woman, identified as Jessica Zabicki, was seriously injured and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Investigators later learned Zabicki was standing next to a parked vehicle on East Street when a passing truck heading northbound got too close and crushed her against the car. Surveillance video showed a white utility truck leaving the scene.

Police are now trying to identify the truck and find the driver. They’ve released images of the truck as well as surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the case should call IMPD Hit-and-Run Investigations at (317) 327-6594 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).