Indy communities urged to participate in National Night out to help prevent crime

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry’s office is hoping local communities will participate in a campaign to curb crime.

National Night Out is on August 1. The event is an annual celebration designed to heighten crime prevention awareness and strengthen community camaraderie. Any neighborhood or apartment community can hold a National Night Out event.

The key, according to the prosecutor’s office, is to bring residents together to meet as neighbors and encourage continued communication.

They provided a few tips for a successful event:

Have your event in an accessible outdoor location

Display outdoor lights (blue is the traditional light color for the event)

Hold a hot dog cookout

Have an ice cream or root beer float social

Have a pizza party

Have a coloring contest for children

Hold a bike parade for children

Find out more about National Night Out here. If you decide to host an event, invite a representative from the prosecutor’s office by emailing MCPO@indy.gov

The prosecutor’s office also offers original programs to groups of young people on online safety, dating violence, sexual assault and gun violence. These programs are available at no cost to any Marion County organization.

Please contact our office at MCPO@indy.gov or (317) 327-3522 for more information or to schedule a presentation.