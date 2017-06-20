× Indy mother recalls surviving hit-and-run; video released showing suspect’s truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis mother is in the hospital following a nearly fatal hit-and-run crash.

The victim was run over outside her family’s home earlier this month on East Street on Indy’s near south side. The woman says she was loading her niece into a car when she was hit by a truck driver who never stopped.

“He almost took my life and left my three kids without their mom,” said hit and run victim Jessica Zabicki.

Zabicki suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries in the crash. The last two weeks have been emotional and painful while undergoing two surgeries with the possibility of more down the road.

“I have to live right now not being able to take care of my three babies because I can’t move on my own,” said Zabicki.

Surveillance video shows a white utility truck police believe hit Jessica. While she doesn’t remember the moment of the crash, her 6-year-old son watched his mom get run over and has had nightmares ever since.

“I just remember waking up on the ground and yelling for my mom,” said Zabicki.

“My daughter deserves justice and that will let my 6-year-old grandson know whoever did this to his mom is caught,” said Zabicki’s mother, Cathleen Williams.

While Jessica survived her crash, many other hit and run victims have not been so lucky; this year has been a deadly one in Indianapolis.

So far, there have been ten fatal hit-and-run crashes this year. That is four more than the city saw at the same time last year.

Fatal crashes where the drivers didn’t flee have also spiked up to 40 so far this year. That is a large increase compared the 28 the city saw over the same time in 2016, as well as the 32 in 2015 and 25 in 2014.

Jessica and her mom have a message for any driver who leaves the scene of an accident.

“It’s heartless. I don’t understand it. I couldn’t imagine hitting another person and going on,” said Williams.

“It’s crazy. I don’t see how you can hit somebody and just leave them laying,” said Zabicki.

Anyone with information on the truck seen in the video is asked to contacts Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.