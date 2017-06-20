INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Summer vacation is in full swing for many, and that means planning for the July 4th weekend is already underway. There's one spot that has families planning trips right here to Central Indiana. A Google travel expert is explaining where, and what other top spots are trending right now.
Indy spot tops list for summer trips
-
Get big discounts on toys, clothes and more at Indy Kids Sale
-
Successful surgery for Bourdais after qualifying crash
-
Sebastien Bourdais up and about following serious crash during qualifying run for Indy 500
-
Trail safety a concern as summer approaches
-
New ranking names Carmel best place to live in the U.S.
-
-
REVIEW: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
-
Indy business owners appeal to White House to stop IndyGo’s Red Line
-
Here’s what the ‘ideal draft’ for the Indianapolis Colts looks like
-
Stretching Your Dollar: travel for grads, dads and the 4th
-
Carmel getting second Old Spaghetti Factory location in central Indiana
-
-
Summer travel tips for families
-
Helio holds off Hondas to win another pole at Long Beach
-
Wet pattern continues into the holiday weekend