Kokomo motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV

KOKOMO, Ind. – A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Hoffer and Delphos Streets. Investigators say a motorcyclist traveling westbound struck the driver’s side of a Jeep which was southbound from Delphos Street.

The motorcycle was operated by Aaron Fernandez, 24, of Kokomo. He was transported to Community Howard before he was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Fernandez died from his injuries on Tuesday morning. An autopsy is pending with the Marion County Coroner’s office.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.