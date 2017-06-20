× Offer reportedly on the table from Lakers for Paul George

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Los Angeles Lakers have offered the Indiana Pacers the No. 27 and No. 28 picks in Thursday’s NBA draft along with either Jordan Clarkson or Julius Randle in return for Paul George, the LA Times reported Tuesday evening.

News broke earlier in the day of reported trade talks between the two teams, but the Lakers needed to make a move in order to better their bargaining position.

Just heard @Lakers offered @Pacers either Jordan Clarkson or Julius Randle and 27, 28 pick for Paul George. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 20, 2017

Yahoo Sports was first to report of a trade between the Lakers and the Nets, sending Timofey Mozgov and D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn and in return netting the No. 27 pick and Brook Lopez for Los Angeles.

Lakers are trading Tim Mozgov and D'Angelo Russell to Nets for Brook Lopez and 27th pick Thursday, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

Clarkson, a 6-5 point guard, is a three-year NBA veteran, drafted in the second round, 46th overall in 2014 out of Missouri. He’s averaged better than 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game in each of his three NBA seasons, culminating in a 14.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg performance in 2016-17.

Randle, a 6-9 power forward, is also a three-year vet, drafted in the first round, 7th overall in 2014 out of Kentucky. After breaking his leg in his first NBA game, Randle missed the rest of the 2014-15 season, but averaged a double-double the next year, and followed up that performance with a 13.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg showing in 2016-17.