UPDATE: Human remains found on northeast side may belong to missing woman, sources say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Sources say a body found Tuesday on the city’s northeast side may belong to a missing Muncie woman.

A tip led investigators to a home the the 5300 block of East 43rd Street just after 1 p.m., where remains were found buried in the backyard. Forensic lab technicians and cadaver dogs are at the scene, along with missing persons detectives.

Sources tell FOX59 the property search is being done in connection with the disappearance of Angie Barlow, who has been missing since October 2016. They are also looking into other missing persons cases.

An official identification will not be announced until dental and DNA records are examined. University of Indianapolis forensic anthropologists are on the scene and indicate the remains have been buried for at least several months.

Barlow, 23, was last seen on October 27 before she vanished at a party. Police found Barlow’s car in November.

Just last month, IMPD served a search warrant at a Muncie home in connection with her disappearance. Police arrested a woman accused of stealing $8,000 from the bank account of Barlow’s grandmother. Her parents told FOX59 they hoped the arrest led to info about their missing daughter.

Christina Barlow-Kramer, Angie’s mother, issued this statement:

“We do want to thank people for any and all information and tips that they give. We really appreciate people looking out and trying to help us in the search for our daughter. It is hard to sit back and wait for results. It’s hard to be patient. But, we have to put our faith in law enforcement and trust that they are doing everything necessary to find our daughter. We know that they are actively working.”

The occupant of the home has spoken with officers.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This story is developing and will be updated.