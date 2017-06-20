× Report: Pacers, Lakers discuss Paul George trade ahead of NBA draft Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George has told the Pacers he wants to leave Indiana next summer to join the Lakers, but he could head to L.A. much sooner.

The Pacers and Lakers are engaged in trade discussions for George, according to ESPN.

League sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me: The Pacers and Lakers have engaged on Paul George trade talks in advance of Thursday's draft. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

The report comes after previous trade discussions came to light on Monday.

In any potential trade of George, the Pacers will understandably want a substantial return in the form of young, talented prospects or draft picks or both. The Lakers, where George wants to wind up anyway, may not want to give much up now if they believe George will be theirs after one year anyway. However, they may bend to the Pacers’ desires if other offers for George come in from championship contending teams, which could potentially persuade George to stay there long term.