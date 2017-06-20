FISHERS, Ind. -- Eight years ago it was just a start-up, and today it's the second-largest brewery in Indiana. You're invited to a big bash to help celebrate. Sherman stopped by Sun King Brewing to see what they're planning for their 8th anniversary party.
Sun King Brewing celebrates 8 years
