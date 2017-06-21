× 2017 Youth Against Violence Peace Festival planned for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Circle Up Indy is once against hosting the Youth Against Violence Peace Festival on Saturday, June 24.

The third annual event takes place at the beginning of the summer to encourage the community to have a safe and productive summer.

The festival will feature well over 60 vendors and looks to break their attendance record of around 500 people.

Some awesome opportunities that Circle Up Indy will provide at the festival include:

Free health screenings

Concussion training

Car seat education

EdFit providing education seminars

Employment fair

Mentoring programs

Food and entertainment

Giveaways

Every attendee will receive two free raffle tickets to be entered to win Power Wheels, TV, mini-fridge, toys, bikes, concert tickets and other prizes.

There is also a social media contest taking place to promote the festival. Whoever has the most likes and shares promoting the event will receive $100 on Saturday.

Mayor Hogsett will reportedly be on hand to introduce a new food desert initiative for the city of Indianapolis.

Circle Up Indy CEO James Wilson and with Community Hospital East’s Karen Lightbourne sat down to discuss the event.