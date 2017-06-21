× Anthem to exit Indiana’s Obamacare marketplace in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield says it is pulling out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace for 2018 and reducing the number of plans offered in Indiana counties to a single, off-exchange plan.

The Indianapolis-based company joins a list of major insurers who have already left the marketplace, including UnitedHealthCare, Humana and Aetna. Anthem has also left the marketplaces in Ohio and Wisconsin.

Anthem said their decision was made in part due to a “volatile” market:

“A stable insurance market is dependent on products that create value for consumers through the broad spreading of risk and a known set of conditions upon which rates can be developed. We are pleased that some steps have been taken to address the long term challenges all health plans serving the individual market are facing, such as improving the eligibility requirements that allow consumers to purchase a plan outside of open enrollment and improved risk adjustment. However, the Individual market remains volatile, making planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating market as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage.”

The off-exchange medical plan will be available in Benton, Newton, White, Jasper and Warren counties. Affordable Care Act plans purchased this year will remain in effect until Dec. 31.

The company says their decision doesn’t impact the vast majority of the 4 million Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield members. Those who have employer-provided insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicaid or those enrolled in plans purchased before March 2010.

Anthem says as the marketplaces continues to evolve, they will continue to parter with the State of Indiana to advocate for solutions .