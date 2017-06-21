Community Hero honors Wayne Township trustee who helps with carbon monoxide testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wayne Township Trustee Andy Harris has been chosen as June’s Community Hero!

FOX59 and Community Health Network surprised Harris with the award when he thought they were doing carbon monoxide testing.

Members of the community say Harris is there any time there is a crisis or a tragedy.

“Andy is not an 8 to 5 person, not a 40 hour a week person. He is a 24/7 person for anybody,” said Romona Ward.

Harris serves people in local neighborhoods by setting up smoke alarm blitzes. He’s also there for families in the time of crises.

“It’s 1, 2 in the morning and he is out there working with families to make sure they have shelter, making sure they have food, making sure they’re been able to get in touch with their insurance. And Andy doesn’t have to do that,” said Ward.

But he does, like when 16-year-old Savannah Bettis passed out while riding in a car with a leaky exhaust. She died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Andy used his own money and got bracelets made to help her parents pay for her funeral. Now, they’re working to get Savannah’s Law passed, so all cars 10 years old and older have to be tested yearly for carbon monoxide.

In the meantime, Andy set up free carbon monoxide testing at the Wayne Township firehouse. Bring your car in, in minutes they’ll test to make sure it’s not leaking deadly gas.

No matter where you live, if you'd like a carbon monoxide test on your car or if you need a smoke alarm, contact the Wayne Township Fire Department.

