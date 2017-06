× Crews work to repair two water main breaks on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Citizens Energy Group is working to repair two 16-inch water main breaks on the city’s north side.

The breaks have been reported at 8690 Ditch Road and 8845 Ditch Road. Northbound lane restriction at the sites are anticipated.

Water service has been interrupted for customers in the area.

At 12 p.m., Citizens said the repairs could take several hours.