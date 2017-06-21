× Crash in Shelby County kills 1 person, injures 5 others

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Shelby County are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on State Road 44 between Marietta Road and 4500 West.

According to investigators, an eastbound truck was left of center when it sideswiped three vehicles and collided head-on with a fourth. One person was killed and five patients were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

State Road 44 was closed in both directions near the crash, and officials said the closure would remain in place for hours.