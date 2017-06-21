Excise officers seize 2,000 counterfeit items from 11 Indiana businesses

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Excise officers with the Indiana State Police seized thousands of counterfeit items from eleven businesses on Tuesday. The businesses were located in seven counties including Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Union Counties.

Excise officers reportedly seized a total of 2,262 counterfeit items which included hats, sunglasses, shirts, and purses. These items were found to be imitations of the name brands MLB, NFL, NCAA, Ray Ban, Under Armor, Michael Kors, Gucci, and Monster.

The following businesses were cited: