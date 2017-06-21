× IMPD investigating after fatal shooting on west side Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis are investigating after a deadly shooting took place Wednesday on the west side.

IMPD were sent to the 6600 block of Hollow Run Drive in reference to a person shot just after noon.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found an unresponsive 31-year-old male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were told that around 8:00 a.m., several neighbors heard several shots and saw a male hopping fences. No physical description was provided and homicide detectives are currently investigating.

If you know anything related to this fatal shooting, call Crimestoppers at 317-262-8477.