SWAT team at hostage situation at Gateway Motel on near northwest side, Lafayette Road closed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lafayette Road is closed on the near northwest side after police are responding to a hostage situation at Gateway Motel on the near northwest side.

According to IMPD’s Twitter, drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route around the 1700 block of Lafayette Rd. near 19th St. due to an investigation of a wanted subject.

A full SWAT call-out has been requested for a hostage situation, police say.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer Jim Gillespie, officers were called to the Gateway Motel shortly after 4:45 p.m. for a parole investigation.

During the parole check, a 44-year-old male reportedly told officers he was going to “kill her”, referring to who they believe is his girlfriend.

Officers backed off and called for a full IMPD SWAT investigation. Police believe the suspect is armed and are calling it a hostage situation.

Police also fully evacuated a nearby park, Municipal Gardens, behind the hotel. They said it was very active at the time of the incident.

Residents and on-lookers are asked to stay clear.

