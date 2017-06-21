Man, woman found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide on Chicago Skyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. – Two people were shot and killed on the Chicago Skyway, prompting officials to close down the road heading toward Indiana.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 a.m. According to WGN, a male victim was shot in the head and a female victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both died from their wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, but WGN reported that it may have been domestic in nature. Police were investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.

The shooting took place at 88th and the Skyway going eastbound. Both victims were shot near the toll booths.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said eastbound lanes were closed east of the Dan Ryan Expressway. Police and IDOT vehicles were blocking entrance ramps.