Ok, so coconut oil is no better than butter so what other oils do health professionals recommend?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can put it in you hair, use it as a skin moisturizer, but the new warning out tonight about coconut oil is don't put it in your body. The American Heart Association has flat out said it's full of bad fat and we shouldn't be eating eat.

Coconut oil is one of the go to items for health and fitness gurus and people who are trying to eat clean.

"It got trendy, it was hip, it was marketed to people. Plants are healthy so people think coconut oil must be healthy it comes from a plant but in this one instance it's not," St. Vincent Clinical Dietitian, Anna Busenburg said.

A serving of coconut oil has about 13 grams of fat, of that 12 grams is saturated fat. Research shows saturated fat increases our bad cholesterol and risk of cardiovascular disease.

"A lot of times those trends don't have good scientific evidence backing them up. And the whole coconut craze has really been around for the last 5 to 7 years and there's not a ton of specific studies on coconut oil," Busenburg said.

And it looks like a lot of people jumped on board.

"72% of consumers thought coconut oil was healthy whereas only 37% of nutritionist would recommend that product to their clients," Busenburg said.

Ok, so we should only eat coconut oil in moderation and save the globs for our homemade hair treatments. So what's left in the healthy cooking oils department?

"Olive oil, grape seed oil, avocado oil those have much higher proportions of unsaturated fat which tend to be more heart healthy," Busenburg said.

To put this into perspective researches didn’t see a difference between coconut oil, butter, or beef fat.