Pink and Blue for Two: Olivia Newton-John message for early cancer detection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emerson Newton-John, the nephew of Olivia Newton-John talks about their organization which promotes couples getting screened for cancer together. It is called 'Pink and Blue for Two.' Emerson says he and his aunt are committed raising awareness about the prevention of the most prevalent treatable cancers that cause premature death of adults today (prostate cancer for men and breast cancer for women), by raising awareness of scheduling cancer screening appointments for you and your loved one(s).

Part of their awareness campaign includes wine. 'Pink and Blue for Two' now has two wines available at Meijer stores nationwide. Proceeds from the sales will go to the organization and cancer awareness.

You can learn more about the project on their website, https://pb42.org.