Police say careless smoking around medical oxygen caused fatal Zionsville fire

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Police say “careless smoking around in home medical oxygen” caused Tuesday’s house fire that killed a 67-year-old woman.

Investigators believe the fire in the 700 block of N US 421 was accidental in nature and it originated in the home’s center bedroom.

Firefights were able to pull the victim, Susan E. Cutright, out of the home, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cutright’s family has created a memorial fund at Old National Bank to help pay for expenses associated with the fire. Those wishing to help can visit any ONB branch and make a deposit to the Susan Cutright Benefit Account.