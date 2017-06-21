× SWAT situation leads to arrest of woman who allegedly pulled gun on mother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis were at the scene of an active SWAT situation that ended peacefully on the far east side Wednesday night.

Police say the incident in the 10500 block of Tanoan Lane near 30th St. and Mittehoeffer Rd. started as a family disturbance.

Officers at the scene believe a 38-year-old woman pulled a gun on her mother. The mother and family then fled to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

SWAT reportedly found the woman inside, passed out from being drunk. She was taken into custody. Her name has not been released at this time.

IMPD tweeted that the incident was resolved peacefully and no injuries were reported.

Both SWAT incidents have been resolved peacefully. No injuries and the scenes are winding down. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 22, 2017