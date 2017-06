× RECIPE: Darlene & Debbie’s Cottage Cheese Snacks

Darlene & Debbie’s Cottage Cheese Snacks

Cottage cheese

French dressing

Potato chips

Place cottage cheese in bowl. Drizzle with or stir in French dressing. Add potato chips crushed up or stirred in.

Recipes provided by Darlene Holloway (dressing) and Debbie Humphrey (chips) and Kim Galeaz, RDN CD