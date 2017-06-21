Sheriff cuts sentences of Georgia inmates after they saved correctional officer’s life

POLK COUNTY, Ga. – We have an update to a fantastic story out of Polk County, Georgia – the sheriff announced he will cut the sentences of a group of inmates who saved the life of a correctional officer.

On Monday morning, the officer, who was in charge of security for the sheriff’s office, collapsed during a work detail amid high temperatures and 100 percent humidity.

Six inmates jumped into action – one used the guard’s work phone to call 911 while others removed the correctional officer’s bulletproof vest so they could perform CPR and help cool him off, according to WXIA-TV. One of the inmates, identified as Greg Williams, told the station that the officer then started breathing “real heavy and real fast.”

EMS arrived quickly and treated the officer at the scene, but officials are expressing their gratitude for the inmates’ quick actions.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook:

“As we watched the horrific manhunt this week of the two inmates that killed two Correctional Officers and were captured last night we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our Officer. We are very proud of the actions of all 6 inmates.”

On Monday, the sheriff’s office treated the six men to lunch in the park and desserts prepared by the officer’s family members.

Yesterday, Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats told WXIA he is going to knock a quarter off the inmates’ sentences.

“Anytime we have a trustee or inmate crew, that goes beyond normal duties, we cut them some extra time off,” Moats told WXIA.