Speedway Fire Department responds to hazmat situation at oil refinery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews with the Speedway Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation at Heritage Crystal Clean on Wednesday morning.

They were dispatched to the oil refinery located at 3970 W 10th St just before 7:15 a.m. and the Wayne Township Fire Department assisted with the call.

The intersection of 10th Street and Holt Road was blocked for about an hour, but traffic is flowing normally now.

According to a spokesperson with Speedway FD, there was a chemical leak with a small fire at the facility. A foamy substance leaked out to 10th Street, but it was tested and determined to be safe.

There were no known injuries, and there is no major health risk to the surrounding area.