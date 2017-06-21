× Storm chances return as moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy reaches Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been a warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid-80s and a light west wind. Tonight I’m tracking a slight chance for a shower or t-storm across southwest Indiana. Storm chances will also be around for north-central Indiana late tonight through the early overnight hours as a front lifts north as a warm front.

Much of the area will be mostly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees. It will be a humid night with south, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday afternoon will bring highs in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be humid as dew points go up to the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy winds will also be around with scattered showers and t-storms moving in from the south late day. Some of the storms Thursday night may be strong.

Friday morning and afternoon will be rather wet with showers and thunderstorms likely as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy move to our south. Moisture will increase across the area as a cold front pushes through. The combination of moisture and lift will bring numerous storms with the potential of heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and hail. Highs will be near 80 degrees and we’ll have a tropical feel. Some places may see a couple inches of rain!

The weekend looks nice with highs near 80 on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday. –Danielle Dozier