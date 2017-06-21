Summer begins with a new surge in tropical air; Drenching downpours to end work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMER HAS BEGUN

It is the longest day of the year! Summer officially began at 12:24 am Wednesday. The precise time when the most direct ray's of the sun reach the Tropic of Cancer. Wednesday and Thursday will have 15 hours of daylight. The days begin to shorten starting Friday and we will lose three minutes of daylight by month's close.

TURNING TROPICAL

You can see it and feel it Wednesday evening. The humidity has jumped. Just two nights removed from northern Wisconsin-like lows in the middle 50s, we will only dip to near 70-degrees and take on more of a deep south or Florida feel. the dew point had risen over 15-degrees since the same time Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT STORMS POSSIBLE

There are a few showers and thunderstorms on the radar late Wednesday near and along a stationary front. This front will migrate north overnight and lift into northern Indiana by daybreak. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible through sunrise. Coverage will be minimal.

DOWNPOURS FRIDAY

With substantial amounts of humidity along with the remnants of tropical storm Cindy from the south and a cold front approaching from the north - rain will fall on Friday.

Drenching downpours are possible as early as sunrise Friday. The axis of heaviest rainfall from the storm may reach as fat north as southern Indiana. The next two days have been out-looked for potential excessive rainfall and possible flooding.

A cold front will settle south by later Friday evening and bring more showers and thunderstorms across much of central Indiana before ending late and before sunrise Saturday. This front will lower the humidity significantly to start the weekend.