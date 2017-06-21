Hostage situation at Gateway Motel on near northwest side ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Lafayette Road was closed on the near northwest side Wednesday after police responded to a hostage situation at Gateway Motel on the near northwest side.

The situation ended peacefully after a long negotiation. The suspect gave up the woman believed to be to be his girlfriend.

The turning point in the negotiation reportedly took place around 8:00 p.m.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer Jim Gillespie, officers were called to the Gateway Motel shortly after 4:45 p.m. for a parole investigation.

During the parole check, a 44-year-old male reportedly told officers he was going to "kill her", referring to who they believe is his girlfriend. He also reportedly made a threat at the officers.

Officers backed off and called for a full IMPD SWAT investigation.

Police also fully evacuated a nearby park, Municipal Gardens, behind the hotel. They said it was very active at the time of the incident.

We will update this story as we have more information.

#BREAKING: Full SWAT Call-out for Hostage situation on Lafayette Rd. Area has been evacuated, residents/on-lookers are asked to stay clear pic.twitter.com/DoZzhFxssF — IMPD (@IMPDnews) June 21, 2017