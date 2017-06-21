Tips for finding the perfect engagement ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finding the perfect engagement ring can be a daunting task!

That's the focus of this week's Angela Answers.

Kris Cassaday from Diamonds Direct appeared on FOX59 Morning News to discuss engagement rings and what customers should look for.

Cassady said there are several factors to keep in mind when considering rings:

Shape, size and your budget

Current trends

Financing

Warranties, care programs and upgrade policies

Diamonds Direct recently merged with its sister company, Distinctive Diamonds. You can learn more about the business at its website.