Warm and gorgeous Wednesday with rain chances increasing later this week

Happy Wednesday! After a few morning showers, we will see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are a little warmer, climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible Thursday afternoon as well, but a lot of areas will remain dry. A front moves in on Friday bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms. Seasonal temperatures over the weekend with slight rain chances on Sunday.