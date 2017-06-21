Young fan surprised by Scott Dixon after writing letter of concern about Indy 500 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young girl got the chance to meet her favorite IndyCar racer Wednesday after writing a letter of concern.

Lucy wrote a letter to @scottdixon9 after his #Indy500 crash. Today he thanked her in person. Full video tomorrow on https://t.co/Otk9DbwGqx pic.twitter.com/OmaQaHTuMB — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 21, 2017

The second grade fan, Lucy, recently wrote to the racing organization to thank them for keeping Scott Dixon safe during his Indy 500 crash this year.

Checked out some of the @IndyCar mail. This letter to @scottdixon9 is fabulous. pic.twitter.com/AtwoPgvqav — Jake Query (@jakequery) June 6, 2017

The crash caused Dixon’s vehicle to hit the inside wall and flip several time before landing back on the track. Luckily, he was able to walk away with minor injuries.

“I’ve loved Scott Dixon since I was really little and when I saw the crash I got so scared and started crying,” Lucy wrote in a letter obtained by announcer Jake Query. “Thank you so much for keeping him safe!!!”

Dixon saw the letter and tweeted that he hopes to meet Lucy one day.

Lucy what a sweet letter I'm doing really well thank you, @IndyCar work hard to keep us safe. Hope I get a chance to meet you one day. X https://t.co/4erHFgMEcT — Scott Dixon (@scottdixon9) June 7, 2017

The racer was able to do just that. He teamed up with IndyCar to meet up with the passionate fan.

The look you give when you realize your favorite driver @scottdixon9 came to meet you! #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/ZD6A6h6lzG — IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) June 21, 2017