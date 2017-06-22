× About 110 employees to remain at west side Rexnord facility until September

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Rexnord production facility on the city’s west side won’t close until at least the second week of September.

The manufacturer is moving hundreds of jobs to a new plant in Monterrey, Mexico. It’s a cost-cutting move for the company; workers at the Indianapolis plant make about $25 an hour while workers in Mexico will make about $3 an hour.

Originally, the plant was supposed to close this month. Don Zering with the United Steelworkers Union confirmed Thursday it will stay open until September.

Overall, 330 jobs are impacted by this closure. Factoring in retirements and people who already left, approximately 110-120 jobs will remain through September.

The company is offering an extra $1,500 to employees who stay until closing.

The situation is reminiscent of Carrier’s plans to shift all of its 1,400 jobs in Indianapolis to Mexico. However, the company agreed to keep the majority of those jobs in Indiana in exchange for a $7 million incentive package.