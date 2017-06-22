× Bloomington police investigating after 10 reported overdoses related to heroin, spice

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after several overdoses are being linked to heroin and spice.

Investigators have identified 10 homes in the last 24 hours that have had an overdose.

They are linked to a “tan colored” heroin and spice (synthetic cannabinoid), police say.

Here’s a list of the times and locations of the reported overdoses:

4000 Block of W. Third Street at 2:53 p.m. on June 21

2500 S. Rockport Road at 4:26 a.m. on June 22

200 Block of E. Kirkwood at 9:32 a.m. on June 22

2400 Block of N. Stonelake Circle at 10:51 a.m. on June 22

600 Block of S. Walnut Street at 1:31 p.m. on June 22

101 W. Second Street at 2:18 p.m. on June 22

200 Block of E. Kirkwood at 4:34 p.m. on June 22

1000 Block of N. Summit at 5:59 p.m. on June 22

100 Block of N. Hopewell Street at 6:16 p.m. on June 22

200 Block of S. Westplex at 7:36 p.m. on June 22

There is no word yet on the condition of the victims, we will update this story as we receive more information.