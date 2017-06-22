Boaters rescued from pontoons stranded on Broad Ripple Dam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Boaters were stranded on the White River when three pontoons got hung up on the Broad Ripple Dam, near Thursday.

Fire officials say only one boat got stuck initially. The second and third boats got stuck while attempting to rescue the others near 64th Street and Winthrop Ave.

Officials say five of the eight boaters involved were able to self-rescue. Indianapolis firefighters had to rescue the remaining three boaters.

IFD says nobody was injured in the incident, but “this could have been much worse.”

High water and a swift current are believed to have caused the incident. With more rain expected Friday, authorities are encouraging residents to stay off the river.

Authorities are also advising people to call 911 first, not their friends, to help expedite rescue time.