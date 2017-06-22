× Grand jury indicts Lake County officer on rape, sexual battery charges

CROWN POINT, Ind.– A Lake County Sheriff’s officer was indicted on four charges Thursday by Indiana State Police (ISP).

The ISP investigation began in the fall of 2016 when the Lake County Sheriff’s Department asked state police to investigate a case involving one of their officers. State police said the complainant was a co-worker.

A grand jury indicted Nicholas “Nick” Medarno, 34, of Crown Point, with two counts of rape, two counts of confinement, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual battery.

Details of the case have not been released.

Medarno, a patrolman, has worked with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department for more than ten years. His attorney is coordinating with the prosecutor’s office to turn himself in.

He will have a $100,000 surety/$10,000 cash bond upon his surrender.