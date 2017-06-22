× Heat and humidity crank up today

Happy Thursday! The heat and humidity are really cranking up today. Temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and at times it will feel like the mid 90s.

There will be a little more cloud cover through out the day with spotty showers and storms developing in the afternoon.

Friday is looking to be a soaker. Rain and storms already on radar at sunrise becoming more widespread during the day as a front moves into the state.

The remnants of Cindy will provide more moisture in the region, helping to fuel heavy downpours.

By Friday night the front has pushed south of the state, leaving cooler and drier air in place.

Localized flooding is possible as rainfall totals will range from .5″ to 2.5″. Do not try and drive through water covered roadways.

The weekend is looking fantastic! Seasonal highs near 80 with plenty of sunshine! Slight rain chances return to start the work week.