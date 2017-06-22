IMPD releases new video encouraging kids to sign up for Police Athletic League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD wants to make sure you know about the Police Athletic League (PAL) and all the sports teams available for young people.

The department just released a new video with Tyeon White who’s played PAL sports for 10 years. His story represents the impact PAL has on the lives of young people and their families.

The PAL Club has been a very successful program in promoting healthy lifestyles and attitudes for the youth of Indianapolis, but there are still many who don’t know about it. This video hopes to change that.

To get involved with PAL, you can call 317-327-3187 or email colleen.devore@indy.gov. Click here for more information on IndyPAL.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and Tyeon joined Fanchon Stinger on the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss the video Thursday.