Indianapolis author John Green announces release date for new book

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new book from Indianapolis author John Green will hit the shelves this fall.

Green, who penned works such as “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Looking for Alaska” and “Paper Towns,” made the announcement at VidCon Thursday.

The upcoming book, titled “Turtles All the Way Down,” will be released on October 10.

Green said in a YouTube video that the book is about a young woman who is trying to solve a mystery, while also trying to live with mental illness.

“’Turtles All the Way Down’ begins with a fugitive billionaire and a cash reward,” said Peguin Random House. “It is about lifelong friendship, the intimacy of an unexpected reunion, Star Wars fan fiction, and tuatara. But at its heart is Aza Holmes, a young woman navigating daily existence within the ever-tightening spiral of her own thoughts.”

Green has spent the past few years working with producers to adapt “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” into feature films. He also works with his brother Hank to produce a podcast called “Dear Hank & John” as well videos for their YouTube Channel “Vlogbrothers.”

Those who can’t wait to buy Green’s new book can preorder it now.