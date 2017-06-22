Interfaith prayer vigil held in Indianapolis for slain Muslim Virginia teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Vigils are being held all over the country to remember a Muslim teen who was brutally murdered walking to her mosque for prayer.

Here at home people of all faiths came together to show their support and show they're ready to take action in the Hoosier state.

A crowd of all faiths gathered outside the Indiana Interchurch Center to remember Nabra Hassanen.

"It could've been anyone. It could've been any of my friends, it could've been me and that's what really strikes a chord of fear in people," Maham Nadeem said.

The 17-year-old was killed Sunday morning in Virginia when a man attacked her with a bat while she was walking with a group of friends. Police call it road rage while the family says it was a hate crime. Striking fear in the hearts of Muslims all across the country.

"I don't want fear to stop me from doing what I do every day but at the same time I do take precautions you know I am aware of where I go, when I go," Faryal Khatri said.

In Indiana the goal for the center for interfaith cooperation is to educate people about faiths they may not know about instead of judgment.

"Here in Indiana for people not to take for granted that there are some people who feel as though they cannot worship the way they want to without endangering themselves," Center for Interfaith Cooperation leader, John Clark said.

With Nabra in their hearts they can't forget what brought them here but they want to move the entire community forward.

"Today we want to take a break and we want to be able to mourn and cry because I think it's important to express ourselves because those are real emotions and we shouldn't suppress them but tomorrow after we've wiped our tears I think we need to continue working together," Khatri said.

Right now an IUPUI professor has a competition going on for the community to present ways to prevent Islamophobia. For more on that campaign click here.