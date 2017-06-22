REPORT: Pacers select UCLA forward TJ Leaf with first-round pick

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 5: T.J. Leaf #22 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates a dunk in the second half with minutes to go during the game against the Califorinia Golden Bears at Pauley Pavilion on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY. – The Indiana Pacers have selected UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the no. 18 overall selection in the first-round, according to multiple reports.
The pick comes during a night that has fans are wondering when Paul George will be traded.
The Pacers have one more pick tonight, holding the no. 17 pick in the second-round.