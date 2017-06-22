× REPORT: Pacers select UCLA forward TJ Leaf with first-round pick

BROOKLYN, NY. – The Indiana Pacers have selected UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the no. 18 overall selection in the first-round, according to multiple reports.

The pick comes during a night that has fans are wondering when Paul George will be traded.

The Pacers have one more pick tonight, holding the no. 17 pick in the second-round.