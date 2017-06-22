Residents at The Barrington of Carmel participate in ‘Longest Day’ fundraisier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Many Hoosiers took advantage of the longest day of the year, including residents at The Barrington of Carmel.

Residents there chose to sing as part of the national “Longest Day” fundraiser that encourages people all around the world to do what they love all day. The event is designed to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

"Music is one of the last things that leaves someone's mind when they have that diagnosis, so we are certified in a program called music and memory so every day throughout the day, full of music,” said Susie Herrmann. “They all have iPods that are specific to each resident.”

The Barrington hoped to raise $1,600 for Alzheimer’s research through the event.