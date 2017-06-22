× Teen shot 4 times on near south side after answering knock on door

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager heard a knock on the door and was then shot four times after he answered, police say.

The shooting happened after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Ransdell Street. The victim told police two men were at the door and asked for someone else. The victim told them that individual didn’t live there.

One of the suspects fired at the home from the street as they ran away. The 18-year-old victim was shot four times and wounded in the foot, arm, back and buttocks.

Police found shell casings in the street and a grassy area. The victim was hit while he was standing at the home’s entrance.

The teen was initially treated at the scene and was able to give information to detectives before he was taken to an area hospital. No one else inside the home was hurt.