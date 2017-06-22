Toronto Raptors select IU’s OG Anunoby with no. 23 pick

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 15: OG Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Assembly Hall on January 15, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 15: OG Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Assembly Hall on January 15, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY – The Toronto Raptor’s have selected IU’s OG Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.
The sophomore declared for the NBA Draft after an injury plagued season in 2016-2017.
When he was on the court, he showed stretches of brilliance, putting up a 56 percent FG percentage as a small forward.