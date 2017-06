INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler and officials from the Food and Drug Administration will discuss charges involving a Noblesville compounding pharmacy.

The Department of Justice said the owner faces charges related to “over and under potent drug sales” as well as obstruction of justice.

We’ll carry the news conference live at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.com and the FOX59 app.